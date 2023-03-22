Sankash Partners with EaseMyTrip to Provide Travel Insurance and Travel Now Pay Later Services

New Delhi, 22nd March 2023: SanKash, India’s fastest-growing travel fintech, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel tech platform to offer travel insurance and Travel Now-Pay-Later (TNPL) services to its patrons in India. With this partnership, EaseMyTrip customers can now purchase travel insurance that covers medical expenses, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and other travel-related risks and also avail Travel Now and Pay Later services. It will be available to customers who book domestic or international flights, hotels, and holiday packages through EaseMyTrip

This partnership will enhance customer experience and increase the confidence of travellers while planning their trips. With SanKash’s expertise in insurance and TNPL and EaseMyTrip’s strong presence in the travel industry, customers can expect reliable and comprehensive travel plans.

Travel insurance is an important consideration for anyone travelling, as it provides financial protection in the situation of unexpected events such as cancellations, medical emergencies and more. With SanKash’s platform, EaseMyTrip customers will be able to easily purchase travel insurance coverage that fits their needs and budget. The global market for travel insurance, according to the studies, was estimated to be worth $17.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030.

EaseMyTrip customers can also use the travel-now-pay-later service to book their trips without having to pay the full amount upfront. This service allows customers to split the cost of their trips into manageable instalments, making travel more accessible and affordable.