SANSKRUTI SHIKHAR announces Physiotherapy Services at affordable cost

Hyderabad: Physiotherapy Services at affordable cost announced by SANSKRUTI SHIKHAR, a Charitable Trust, for all those who can’t afford to pay the prevailing prices in the market.

Amrit Varsha Kapadia Centre for Physiotherapy and Yoga will be formally on 26th of this month.

Disclosing this in a press note issued here in the city, Dr.Kumud Dharia, one of the Founder Trustee of SANSKRUTI SHIKHAR said, Physiotherapy is the need of the hour. But, these services are not affordable by most of the lower, and the middle strata of society and also senior citizens, affluent class as in some cases lifelong sessions are required Elbow, Frozen shoulder.

Keeping in view of this need, a trust SANSKRUTI SHIKHAR was established under its management – “Amrti Varsh Kapadia ‘’Centre of Physiotherapy and Yoga “ at Patigadda, Prakashnagar, Begumpet. ( lane opp. Begumpet, Airport )

According to Dr Kumud Dharia, the centre has the latest state of the art Physiotherapy equipment and well-trained Physiotherapists. These services are available from 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday. As against the prevailing rates of Rs 500/- to 600/- for each session of Physiotherapy, we charge anywhere in the range of Rs 200/ to Rs 250/- per session just to recover the cost of the establishment and maintenance, shares Dr. Kumud Dharia.

The common problems for which physiotherapy required is Knee, back, neck, shoulder pain, post-operation stiffness, Tennis elbow, Frozen shoulders etc. Physiotherapy today is need not just be aged, but also many young IT employees who lead a sedentary lifestyle are approaching Physiotherapy centre for pain management.

Physiotherapy isn’t a treatment reserved for elite few or just athletes alone, or even for those recovering from an injury. In fact, it can be used to improve your health in many surprising ways. treatment to restore, maintain, and make the most of a patient’s mobility, function, and well-being. Physiotherapists get you involved in your recovery.

Sitting and working for long hours can lead to postural problems like disc damage, strained neck and swayed back in the long run.

Many IT professionals who are suffering from these kinds of problems are approaching Physiotherapy centres.

The Physiotherapy centre is run purely on the basis of donations by like-minded philanthropists.

For appointment contact : Ms.Uma – 040- 27767895. Ms.Ashwini – 9948321974