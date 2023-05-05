Sant Angelo – A Must-See Destination in Rome



Photo by Nikita Belokhonov:

Are you planning a trip to Rome? One place you cannot miss is Sant Angelo, a beautiful castle with a rich history. In this article, we’ll delve into the fascinating details of Sant Angelo and tell you everything you need to know before visiting. We’ll cover the best attractions near Castel Sant Angelo, where to get tickets, and more.

History of Sant Angelo

Sant Angelo, also known as Castel Sant Angelo, was initially built as a mausoleum for the Roman Emperor Hadrian in 135 AD. Over the centuries, it served as a fortress, a residence for popes, and a prison. The castle has undergone numerous renovations, and its impressive architecture is a testament to the skill of the craftsmen who worked on it.

The Design of Sant Angelo

Sant Angelo is a cylindrical fortress made of travertine, a type of limestone that is commonly used in Roman architecture. The castle is 64 meters tall and has a diameter of 48 meters. The top of the fortress offers a spectacular view of Rome, and you can see the Vatican City and the Tiber River.

How to Get Sant Angelo Tickets

You can buy Sant Angelo tickets online or at the castle’s ticket office. We recommend purchasing tickets online to avoid long queues and ensure entry on your preferred date and time. The tickets cost €15 for adults and €2 for children under 18. Visitors with disabilities and their companions can get free entry.

Best Time to Visit Sant Angelo

The best time to visit Sant Angelo is in the morning when the castle opens. It is less crowded, and you can take your time exploring the castle and its many attractions. If you can, try to avoid visiting on weekends or during peak tourist season, as this is when it gets busiest.

Attractions Near Castel Sant Angelo

Castel Sant Angelo is situated in the heart of Rome, and there are plenty of other attractions near Castel Sant Angelo. Here are a few places you can visit:

Vatican City

Vatican City is the smallest independent state in the world, and it is home to the Pope and the Catholic Church. It is a popular destination for tourists and is home to many famous landmarks, such as St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.

Piazza Navona

Piazza Navona is a beautiful square in Rome that is home to three magnificent fountains and the Baroque Church of Sant’Agnese in Agone. It is a great place to grab a coffee and take in the stunning architecture.

Pantheon

The Pantheon is a magnificent ancient temple in Rome that was built in 27 BC. It is one of the most well-preserved ancient buildings in the city and is an excellent example of ancient Roman engineering.

Conclusion

Sant Angelo is a must-see destination in Rome, and it is well worth the visit. The castle’s rich history, impressive architecture, and stunning views make it one of the most popular attractions in the city. Don’t forget to explore the nearby attractions, such as Vatican City, Piazza Navona, and the Pantheon.