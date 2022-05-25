SAP Supports VAHDAM® India In Their Journey From A Digital Native To An Intelligent Enterprise

Mumbai, May 2022: SAP, the world leader in enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today announced that VAHDAM® India, a digitally native, leading Indian wellness brand for the world, runs better with SAP’s curated portfolio of solutions for digital natives to further its ambitious growth plans, nurture better business outcomes that deliver superior “Customer Experiences”.

All VAHDAM® India teas, herbs, and spices are sourced directly from plantations, farmers, and cooperatives, packaged garden fresh at their BRC Certified state-of-the-art facility, and shipped directly to their global fulﬁllment centers in various parts of the world. Their range of Turmeric, Green and Immunity-boosting teas are among the most sought-after products.

With its primary market in the US, VAHDAM® India soon plans to expand its reach to other geographies and go deeper into the existing ones. SAP S/4 HANA Cloud Suite will provide VAHDAM® with a single integrated platform to vertically streamline all business processes, including procurement, finance, and sales. Using SAP’s cutting-edge cloud technology, the company will be able to define processes, communications, and transactions with its partners, thus helping scale operations globally.

Commenting on the announcement, Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India, said, “We are excited to partner with SAP on our journey to use superior technology across critical functions like manufacturing, supply chain, and finance to make available a high-quality product, increase efficiencies and build an intelligent tech-led enterprise for the long term. We strive to take India’s finest tea, spices & herbs to the world and SPA suite will help us do this in a more effective manner.”

Leveraging SAP’s Intelligent Enterprise solutions, VAHDAM® India will further accelerate its growth by managing the nuances of its production and packaging processes in a more straightforward and intuitive manner. The solutions would not only support corporate processes with real-time data, but would also help manage local statutory, financial reporting, and decision-making with embedded analytics.