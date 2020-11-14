SARACA Solutions Gives Interns Real-World Experience Developing Remote Vehicle Project

New Delhi, India: SARACA Solutions recognizes the importance of real-life technical work experience for engineering students to gain future jobs. Since July, the company has provided a professional environment for electrical and mechanical engineering students from the KIET Group of Institutions located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi.

“The demands for engineers of different specialties and skillsets continues to grow,” said Kuldeep Tyagi, CEO and Managing Director of SARACA Solutions. “Providing this exposure for the students is important in their development to help them when looking for roles in these fields. This opportunity can also help students assess what areas of engineering they want to focus when they complete their education and training.”

SARACA has collaborated with KIET students in the following areas:

• Concept design of electrical systems and performance analysis

• Artificial intelligence software development

• 3D Printing and research on metal additive manufacturing in medical devices

• PCB fabrication of innovative systems

• Laboratory testing on power systems

He said most recently that six students helped with a remote vehicle project in development for an Aerospace and Defence customer. Another student group worked on a quality assessment procedure and artificial intelligence project.

“There is a lot that KIET and SARACA can offer each other. KIET excels in taking our research breakthroughs and partnering with industry to make a significant global impact. Working with SARACA will build on KIET’s strong industry links and help accelerate innovation by opening up new opportunities,” Director Dr. Amik Garg said.

About SARACA Solutions

SARACA Solutions, founded in 2014, is a leading international engineering services company providing solutions and services in quality, regulatory, mechanical engineering, and open source software development for the medical device industry. The company is based in New Delhi, India, with a location in Fair Play, SC, United States. Our technical and service capabilities range from complete end to end solutions to special requirements for medical OEMs and service providers.

SARACA offers consultancy services to the medical device and diagnostics industries including:

Mechanical and embedded engineering design meeting global regulatory standards – US FDA, EU MDR, EU IVDR, ISO 13485, TGA, 21 CFR Part820, ISO 62304 and ISO 14971.

Implementation of new regulations, including the EU MDR and IVDR and creation of CERs and PERs and strong clinical practice supporting EU requirements, providing strategies and turnkey approach to completion of CERs, PERs, and PMS-related deliverables including PSUR, PMCF/PMPF plans and reports, PMCF/PMPF surveys.

Full-service suite of regulatory and quality solutions, including regulatory strategy and submissions, quality systems, safety risk management, and process validations.

Regulatory finding response management, providing best practice strategic, tactical, and creative solutions to address NB nonconformity reports, as well as FDA 483 findings, warning letters, and consent decrees, with a highly scalable team for remediation programs.

Our service-oriented team of regulatory and clinical experts, engineers and designers possess extensive medical industry experience and has a keen understanding of the challenges faced by modern medical device companies. This understanding helps SARACA provide cost-effective customized solutions for market segments including Orthopedic, Cardiology, Medical Software, Neuromodulation, Radiology, Surgical, Imaging Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Laboratory Equipment. SARACA Solutions also has expertise in the Aerospace, Defense, Rail and Transportation industries. Learn more by visiting www.saracasolutions.com or email contact@saracasolutions.com.