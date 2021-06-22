Saraf Furniture: 5 WFH Essentials for You to Work Efficiently

Few months into working from home with no end in sight, we’ve nearly worked from almost every place possible in our homes, from our dining tables to our sofas to our beds. If that resonates with you, it might be time to put in some money on a more perpetual office at home.

When it comes to aligning a workspace in your home, owning some basic furniture that suits your needs is vitally important. This means choosing practicality first with your furniture picks, like a comfortable desk chair that can also serve as a pivotal base. Furthermore, you can get more utility out of a practical office desk that offers you ample surface area and storage than a stylish work desk that only has enough room for you to place your laptops. Then, after having picked your main pieces, you can upgrade in terms of art, decor, and accents to animate your office. The purpose is to create a home office that’s both relaxing and motivates you to do your best possible work.

If you are not sure which furniture store to shop from, here is a list of home office furniture essentials that you can buy from one of the top furniture brands in India, Saraf Furniture.

The Ideal Desk

It’s the most pronounced piece of furniture in every house office, but what’s crucial is finding one that fits you. Although there is no deficit of ace desks for offices to choose from, you must go for the one that is best not only in size and shape but also in storage. Are you satisfied with a small writing desk? Or do you need a sizable keyboard and desk for a monitor? Or is one with built-in cubbies and drawers ideal for you? Basing your choices on these key factors will help you limit your options.

As the lockdown stretches on, some organizations will likely look upon shutting down offices completely until normalcy is restored, thus it’s time for you to shift your work from the dining table to an actual desk.

This multi-faceted solid wood leaning desk by Saraf Furniture is designed strategically to fit into a small space. It is compact in size and offers ample storage for you to place your stationery on the table. Saraf Furniture is a leading furniture brand that specialises in wooden furniture. In addition to their WFH range of desks and chairs, the brand also offers an impressive range of space-saving sofa-beds, couches, round glass tables, dining tables and chairs, and so on.

A Comfy Desk Chair

After months of lockdown and working from home, you might have realised that a dining chair or your sofa just isn’t making up for a desk chair for an eight-hour long work day. Just as desks, comfortable office chairs are cheap and superabundant, so you might want to find one that offers the right support for you.

Filing Cabinet

Filing cabinets don’t really fall under stylish home office furniture, but they do exceptionally well in terms of functional storage. Even if you don’t have piles of files and paperwork to stock, you can still use these cabinets to store books, stationery, and other office supplies. Try getting one by Saraf Furniture that not only gives you ample room for storage but also looks ultra-stylish.



This is a highly pragmatic storage piece that suits all styles of office furniture. Filing cabinets are also compact, so they can easily fit into any size of home office.

Open Bookcases

Speaking of storage, this one from Saraf Furniture is a multi-unit bookcase that is a smart and stylish alternative for you. We picture bookcases as the chief furniture in every housing office as it offers tons of storage capacity for books and other decor pieces. Moreover, it also utilizes vertical space instead of floor space.

An open bookcase is extremely versatile and can be placed in nearly any room and can go with any style of home office furniture. It is very easy to repurpose them for your living or study room later on.

Analogue Clock

Time management is the most important skill to have in life. So if you are done choosing your large office furniture pieces, shift your focus on the smaller accents. You can add one of these old-school analogue clocks from Saraf Furniture to keep track of time and help you stay focused. Studies show that it is dangerously distracting to check the time on your phone, so a clock can keep you away from an endless scroll.