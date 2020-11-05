Saraf Furniture launches its new TVC this festive season

Experience the essence of home and family this Diwali with Saraf Furniture as it launches its newest TV commercial during the festive season. The advertisement highlights its values as a brand that extends its care not just towards an individual, but their family as well.

Youtube link of the TVC – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2tV95o5KU

To celebrate the spirit of family celebration, Saraf is offering over 5000 aesthetic home furniture designs at assorted discounts for various furnishings, including 10% across all products and 20% off on mattress, pillows & comforters. With this, the brand is allowing customers to bring home the best products that complement their style and preferences.

In addition to these, Saraf is also offering up to 40% off on its Indiana collection – exclusively crafted to suit Indian sensibilities and elegance that is complemented with rust-free heavy strength coated metal. The entire collection includes products carved from a single piece of naturally obtained wood.

Commenting on the significance of family and Diwali, Raghunandan Saraf – Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture said, “In India, furniture is not just a part of someone’s home, but a part of their familial legacy as well. The pure moment of joy one receives through such treasures passed down through generations is what keeps us motivated to produce authentic, good quality products that can stand the test of time.

With Diwali just a few days away, it gives us immense joy to do our part for our customers by giving them a chance to create their own legacies with our top-quality furniture that can brighten their lives as they celebrate the festival of lights”.

Saraf Furniture’s customers can enjoy discounts on different designs and furnishing by using the coupon code: DIWALI. They can visit the online retail store to explore a wide range of furniture collections on offer.

As a direct manufacturer of solid Sheesham wood products and online retailer, Saraf is a leading solid wood furniture store that offers free shipping and assembly pan India. It also offers lifetime termite resistant warranty on all its products.