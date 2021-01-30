Saraf Furniture witnesses jump in yearly turnover, sales volume; breaches Rs 100 cr mark in 2020

Hyderabad: Saraf furniture, one of India’s leading Sheesham wood furniture manufacturing company and having store in Gachibowli Hyderabad, has registered an overwhelming Year-On-Year (YoY) financial growth. The proudly Made-In-India brand has witnessed a turnover of Rs 100 crores in the year 2020. The furniture brand famous for its diverse portfolio had registered a turnover of Rs 35 crore in the year 2019.

Noteworthy, the remarkable growth in the business of Saraf Furniture has been witnessed despite the slowdown in the market due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The average monthly sales volume has also seen a substantial jump in the year 2020 vis-à-vis 2019. In the year 2020, the average sales volume a month stands at 3350, amounting to Rs 8.5 crores. However, in the year 2019, the average sales volume per month stood at 1250, amounting to Rs 3 crores.

With all the financial figures taken into account, Saraf Furniture sculpted a really good balance sheet in the year 2020 as compared to the year 2019, both in terms of yearly turnover and average monthly sales volume.

Commenting on the remarkable growth of the brand in spite of Covid-19 slowdown, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture, said, “We are happy over the substantial growth but we are not going to sit back and relax. The jump in our sales volume and financial growth signifies that Saraf has established a reputed name in the furniture industry due to its one-of-its-kind designs and the quality offered in the 100% Sheesham and solid wood items. Going forward, it’s our duty to leave no stone unturned to make our quality and designs better than the best for our customers.”

Further, talking about Saraf Furniture’s expansion plans, Raghunandan Saraf adds, “To cater to an even bigger base of furniture customers, we will focus on offline presence as well. We are already a well-established furniture brand in big cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Surat, and Sardarshahr, our actual base. Now, with a greater focus on offline channels, we expect to perform even better to beat our estimates and surpass the financial figures achieved in the year 2020.”