Saraswat Bank has become the first bank in the Co-operative sector to launch an account opening app, Saraswat Bank 100+. This Smart Savings Account App with user-friendly interface instantly opens an account in just a few minutes and users have the added advantage to choose their account number.

It is a multilingual (English/Hindi/Marathi) mobile app which provides a simple, seamless, paperless and secure way for the applicant to open a Savings Account.