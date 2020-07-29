Saregama hymns the tunes of hope and love for old age homes!

Post the launch of their recent campaign – Ghar Le Aayein, Saregama took a step further to help the elderly find companionship and withstand these challenging times through the power of music and pledged to donate Saregama Carvaan to old-age homes.

Isolation is a reality that comes with old age and at a time like this, the emotional well-being of senior citizens warrants urgent attention. Understanding how helpful a musical device like Carvaan can be for the non-tech savvy elderly generation to sail through the current precarious situation, Saregama announced a program through which they invited people from across the country to send in their request and details of old age homes where their loved ones reside and the company will ensure that a Carvaan is delivered there.