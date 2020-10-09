Saregama Launches Carvaan Mini Kids

After taking the senior generation on a nostalgic trip with Carvaan, Saregama launches an exclusive product for the kid’s segment – Carvaan Mini Kids. With ‘stay at home’ becoming the new norm, parents face a struggle with their kids spending far too much time looking at the screens of various devices – be it the laptop or tablet screens for their online classes, or the mobile phone for playing games or just watching shows. Carvaan Mini Kids is a solution to this often faced problem by parents. It combines the dual aspects of fun & learning, in an engaging way for kids without having to resort to looking at digital screens.

Carvaan Mini Kids is a Bluetooth speaker specially designed for kids aged between 2-10 years. It is compact, portable, lightweight, child- safe and easy to use as it requires no assistance from elders or parents to operate. It doesn’t need any internet to play and there are no ad breaks to interrupt the child’s listening or learning experience. It can also be used by the kids as their personal Bluetooth speaker to play their own music or any other collection on phone/ tablet.

Carvaan Mini Kids has dedicated modes for Rhymes, Stories, Learning and Mantras for quick and easy selection by the kids themselves. The Rhymes mode has 80+ classic English and Hindi rhymes like Humpty Dumpty, Mary had a Little Lamb, Ringa Ringa Roses, Jack & Jill, Twinkle Twinkle, Chanda Mama aao naa, Lakdi ki Kaathi, Akad, Bakad Bambe Bo and many more. The Stories mode allows the child to enter the world of unending imagination with 300+ stories in English and Hindi like Panchtantra, Akbar & Birbal, Fairy Tales, Mythology, Lord Ganesha to choose from. The Learning mode help the kids to learn phonetics, Days of the week, Months of a Year, Numbers Tables, etc. with its 15+ specially curated topics. Under Mantras mode, there are 33+ mantras and devotional songs like Om Shanti Mantra, Gayatri Mantra, Hanuman Chalisa, Sai Dhun and more for kids to sing along and learn at an early age.

Carvaan Mini kids comes loaded with additional features like Bluetooth, USB , Aux In/ Out, has a long-lasting battery of up to 6 hours and can be charged with any android charger. It has a special loop feature which allows the kids to play their favourite audio in a repeat mode. It comes with 6 months warranty too.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India says, “While Carvaan is a gift from grown-up kids to their parents and grandparents, Carvaan Mini Kids is the perfect gift from grandparents and parents to their Kids ”

Carvaan Mini Kids is a perfect gift for kids priced at Rs. 2990. It can be ordered on www.saregama.com, amazon or Flipkart for Pan India delivery