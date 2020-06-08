Saregama music library grows by 10%

Mumbai, 08 June 2020: While the current pandemic has brought many things to a standstill, Saregama has been able to digitize and bring to life, previously unheard and unexplored musical gems from legends like Gauhar Jaan, Ghulam Ali, Janki Bai, M.S. Subbulakshmi, D.K. Roy, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi amongst many others. These tracks belong to earlier part of the century and range from film to non- film music across various genres and languages.

This was a mammoth exercise taken upon by Saregama which involved extensive research, listening, and manual cleaning of each of these tracks for the best listening experience. Each and every track was heard and converted from physical tapes into a digital format. Every song was also updated with relevant information about the artiste, composer, film, etc. for ease of access by the listeners.

The project was initiated 4 months back, and completed during the lockdown while adhering to the rules of remote working. All employees across the county coordinated to complete this project from their homes and finished the project even before the decided deadline.

Commenting on the latest addition, Mr. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “We have painstakingly digitized unexposed 11,000 additional tracks in over 12 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and more. This is our attempt to preserve our country’s music legacy for future generations. These songs will soon available on all digital platforms for listeners”