Saregama reinvents Carvaan with hundreds of Podcasts

Saregama Carvaan takes a technology and content leap with Carvaan 2.0 by giving access to hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi based audio stations along with 5000 evergreen pre-loaded songs. Like the original version, Carvaan 2.0 also stands by its promise of simplicity, nostalgia and a lean back listening experience. The device now comes with a fourth category named “Wifi” along with Artistes, Specials and Geetmala.

The pre-loaded 5000 songs continue to be accessed anytime without internet along with other features like FM/ AM, USB & Bluetooth. In addition, the customer can now one-time connect her Carvaan 2.0 to home wifi using free companion app, and then access hundreds of audio stations including specially curated playlists offering 20k Hindi songs. A lot of care has been taken to keep the connectivity and content access process simple and intuitive. This stations cover genres like Devotional, Entertainment, Music , Health and wellness , kids, Sports, News , lifestyle. Some of the prominent stations are Bhagwad Geeta ka Saar, Sampoorna Sundarkand, Nani Maa ki Nuskhe, Musafir hoon Yaaron, Wordgram, Open Mike (poetry), Bachchon ki Kahaniyan, Bedime stories, Stock Market updates etc. Each of these 150+ stations is updated regularly, and can be accessed on-demand and maintains bookmark. With so much high quality podcasting content being created, we believe that the available number of stations will touch 1000 within a few months.

Talking about the latest launch, Mr Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said, “Carvaan 2.0 is our response to consumer feedback about widening the content offering on Carvaan. The list of new audio stations cut across the age groups and offers something to every member of the family. Next few months will see us enhancing the content offering by working with a wide range of content creators who see Carvaan as an effective platform for disseminating their audio content”

Carvaan 2.0 is available in Classic Black and Emerald Green at Rs 7990. The same has been launched in Gold variant as well with iconic Harman Kardon speakers in two colors – Champagne Gold and Rose Gold at Rs 15990. Carvaan 2.0 has a rechargeable battery lasting up to 5-6 hours and promises 1 year door step warranty backed by an all India service network.