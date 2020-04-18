Sarkari Helpline website created to help with the emergency phone number in corona epidemic

People are helping in their way for prevention and awareness of the corona epidemic. For any emergency telephone number that people need for help during the lockdown, the website Sarkari Helpline (Sarkarihelpline.com) has been created where all the important phone numbers can be easily found for any help from Corona epidemic. Vaibhav Mishra, founder of this Sarkari helpline said that after the announcement of the lockdown, I was completely jobless, so I got the idea that instead of wasting free time, I can help people from home.

I collected all the necessary numbers and built a website and released all the necessary numbers on it, which the name was given as Sarkari helpline. All official-non-government telephone numbers related to the corona epidemic have been displayed on this website. Highlighting about Sarkari helpline he said, anyone can get a phone number for any other necessary help, such as the Collector and District Magistrate for help in getting an e- pass. Here, police department numbers are given, MCD departmental staff and local corporation councilors numbers are also available at this website and if there is any special requirement for cleanliness, Region phone numbers are also provided. Apart from this, some other important numbers like hospitals, MPs, MLAs, media, officers, including everyone’s numbers are given. Also, I am doing the work of making people aware and the work is being done to reach the people by presenting the guidelines, issued by the government easily.

Vaibhav Mishra further said that the purpose of creating this website is not only to make people aware of the global epidemic like Corona but can also be helped sitting at home through Digital India. In which we have given all the necessary helpline information in a very simple way, by providing all the emergency phone numbers. If a person needs to reach their public representative, police or any serious news to the media, then people can also get help through this website.