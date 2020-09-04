SARVA adds ex-Chief Architect at Reliance Jio – Ashesh Nishant to their Global Advisory Board

Mumbai, 4th September, 2020: SARVA, India’s fastest growing yoga-based wellness ecosystem, has recently brought onboard experts from various domains onto their global advisory board. The most recent addition being Ashesh Nishat who has been brought on board as a Global Tech Advisor.

With over two decades of experience in technology, products, delivery, programme and project management spanning Internet, e-commerce, media and finance, Ashesh until recently the VP Strategic Initiative, Chief Architect at Reliance Jio. In the past, Ashesh has set up technology and product teams from scratch for brands like Amazon, Barclays, Accenture, and Wipro. He has also worked with brands such as Hotstar as the VP Engineering, Melorra as the CTO and Amazon as a Senior Development Manager. He has also explored the entrepreneurial route through his venture 10wickets that he founded in 2010.

Moreover, Ashesh has recently evolved into a wellness evangelist himself which includes practicing yoga, opting for Ayurveda over conventional medication and embracing Buddhism which makes him understand the brand tenants better.

Speaking about this, Sarvesh Shashi, Co-founder, SARVA, said, “We are at a stage where the superiority of our tech offering and quality of service is of utmost importance. We are so happy to onboard Ashesh Nishant as a Global Tech Advisor and are sure that he will be a great mentor to our teams. He brings immense experience having led the efforts at powerhouses like Reliance Jio and Hotstar and is sure to be an accelerator for our brand”.

Speaking about his association with SARVA, Ashesh Nishant, said, “I am so excited to be a part of the journey of a young and dynamic brand like SARVA that has made a mark in the global fitness and wellness space in a very short time span. SARVA’s initiatives both pre & post the COVID-19 pandemic are commendable and I look forward to helping their technology team strengthen their digital offering”.

SARVA has been instrumental in making yoga and mindfulness fun particularly during the current times when immunity-boosting and physical and mental wellness and health is key. SARVA recently launched its digital offering, currently divided into 2 categories: Body and Mind. The 3rd category to be launched soon is called Nourish. SARVA’s offerings address millennial fitness needs and the brand is working towards connecting 7 billion breaths.