SARVA expands outside the Indian market; over 50% of global business already coming from the US and Europe

SARVA, India’s fastest growing yoga-based wellness ecosystem, is emerging as a global brand focusing on transforming the lives of people with its yoga and mindfulness sessions. The homegrown brand which envisions alternative healthcare as the future has become a favourite among the 3 million NRIs in the US. The brand is targeting greater global growth in the near future through the “prevention with yoga” over a “curative” approach.

SARVA will also be expanding its coverage across the UK, Europe and other promising regions. With the rising demand from the US market, their plan by March 2023, is to account for 70%-75% of the business coming from the overseas market. With International Day of Yoga coming up soon, SARVA also aims to launch new and diverse collaborations internationally. This is in line with the recent address by the Hon’ble Prime Minister wherein he stressed on how yoga is gaining international recognition.

Speaking about this, Mr Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, SARVA, said, “5.2 billion people in the world do not exercise regularly. But we dared to imagine a world where health challenges such as obesity, insomnia, diabetes, PCOS and chronic pain can be prevented with the MBC (move, breathe, and connect) approach with yoga at the centre of it all. Our curated app-based platform is empowering users to access workouts and meditation sessions daily. Our excellent retention and engagement rates define that there is a specific need for the strong product that has coach led accountability + 1500 hours of curated content and a tried & tested curriculum-based progress with yoga, breathing, meditation and nutrition.”

SARVA is backed by investors such as Mantra Capital, Zumba® Fitness LLC, David Giampaolo (CEO, Pi Capital), Mark Mastrov (Founder, 24Hour Fitness Worldwide; also known as the ‘Steve Jobs of Fitness), Bill Roedy (former chairman and CEO, MTV Networks International), Fireside Ventures, and the Cutting-Edge Group (CEG). Celebrities and influencers including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have also invested in the venture.

Adding further, Malaika Arora, said, “We are currently focusing on four core areas of marketing, onboarding phenomenal coaches, sales, and product development. SARVA is exploring partnerships and marketplace collaborations with multiple healthcare brands across the world. The idea is to seek similar service collaborations that can be seamless and offer value additions to the consumers in the target audience”

SARVA is aiming to change this global narrative of healthcare worries and risks through its unmatched and extensive multi-dimensional offerings. The brand is driving a cultural change in making yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyles to combat various health issues by its philosophy of connecting 7 billion breaths. Originating from the birthplace of Yoga, SARVA has expanded into being the world’s only digitally-driven, one-stop Yoga-powered wellness ecosystem and a consumer health platform offering yoga, meditation, breathing and nutrition support looking to solve 6 major global health concerns of obesity, lifestyle disorders, general fitness, pain management.