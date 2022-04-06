SarvaGram implements Credgenics’ SaaS platform to digitize loan collections in rural India

New Delhi/Mumbai, 06 April 2022: SarvaGram, the FinTech lender focused on rural India, is digitizing debt collections and extending financial inclusion by implementing mobile based field loan collections platform – CG Collect – from Credgenics, the leading provider of SaaS based collections and debt-recovery technology platforms worldwide.

SarvaGram is a pioneer in meeting the growing aspirations of rural India and extending financial inclusion across rural markets with a bouquet of loan product offerings through its tech enabled framework. Credgenics’ mobile based CG Collect platform will enable SarvaGram to digitize its loan collections to the last mile, monitor its field collections operations in real-time and transform end customer experience.

With CG Collect, SarvaGram’s field teams in rural areas will handle collections activities including discovering cases, accessing account details, planning their day, scheduling new visits and recording the outcomes with proofs in just a few clicks. SarvaGram will also provide digital receipts instantly to its borrowers against their loan amount repayments. Usage of Credgenics’ platform CG Collect will improve field collections, boost operational efficiencies, unlock team productivity, and eliminate transactional mistakes. The centralized digital recording of collections transactions will remove the need for manual reconciliations, which are time-consuming and error prone.

SarvaGram plans to rapidly expand the usage of CG Collect for its entire field collections operations across its 50 branches. The easy-to-use solution comes with map-based features including location tracking, smart route planning and navigation. The platform can function seamlessly with limited internet connectivity, thereby allowing digital operations even in remote areas.