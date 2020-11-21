Sasakawa- India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) provides scholarships for higher professional education to 40 meritorious students from leprosy background on its 14th Foundation Day

As part of its 14th Foundation Day, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF), an organisation dedicated to the social and economic empowerment of persons affected by leprosy and their families, bestowed Scholarships to 40 meritorious students from leprosy background. The scholars were felicitated in the presence of Shri NK Singh, Chairman, 15th Finance Commission.

These scholarships are an attempt to allow them to break free from stigma & discrimination and enable them to lead a life of dignity. During the event, past Scholarship recipients revealed through their testimonials how these Scholarships had helped to transform their lives. A cultural event was also organized on the virtual platform showcasing their talent.

Shri NK Singh conveyed his immense appreciation for the work being undertaken by S-ILF to eliminate leprosy and how its efforts at providing livelihood and educational support for persons affected by the disease had contributed to overcoming stigma and enabling mainstreaming in the society. On the occasion, Mr. Tarun Das, Chairman, S-ILF said that the scholars symbolized courage and success and that S-ILF stands committed to the organization’s Patron Mr. Yohei Sasakawa’s vision of equal opportunities for those affected by leprosy.

The occasion was also graced by the presence of Professor Takahiro Nanri, Executive Director, Sasakawa Health Foundation, who conveyed greetings on behalf of Mr. Yohei Sasakawa and expressed support for the activities undertaken by S-ILF. Dr. Vivek Lal, CEO, S-ILF reaffirmed the commitment of the organization to further increase the opportunities for education and livelihood support for the persons affected by leprosy and their families. In keeping with this, the number of Scholarships provided this year were also increased.