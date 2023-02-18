Satellite version of Pyramid Meditation Channel (PMC) – Worlds first spiritual science and lifestyle channel in Hindi launched

KOLKATA February, 2023: Meditation, an ancient practice that originated in India several thousand years ago is spreading in its popularity as it is helping young and elderly to reduce anxiety and stress, a big cause of many lifestyle problems. People have now realised that meditation – a simple and accessible practice can help people to live a fulfilling life and attain pure consciousness.

To further the benefit of ancient knowledge of spiritual science, Pyramid Meditation Channel (PMC), Worlds first spiritual science and lifestyle channel, recently launched its satellite version in Hindi language.

The PMC Hindi Channel will now be broadcasted 24X7 on Jio TV, SITI Cable, DEN Network, Fast WAY, NXT/IN Digital and will reach over 3 crore households in first few months.

The launch was announced at a deeply rejuvenating and nourishing mediation session organised at Kala kunj Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata.

The session was attended by large number of meditation practitioners and advocates of spiritual science like: All spiritual Masters from all the states

– Directors of PMC Hindi

Indias very first New-Age Spiritual Science Channel in the National language is the official Hindi media wing of the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement.

PMC is a transformative media, with an objective to enable mankind to shift from violence to non-violence, from blind religious beliefs to scientific and spirituo-scientific experimentation and logic, from bankrupt materialism to magnificent Middle Path and finally evolving from animal level of eating to adopting Vegetarianism. It aims to present Truth as It Is.