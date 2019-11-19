Satnam device to treat spinal problems

Slipped disc is a common problem, which affects approximately 1% of the population at any given time. It usually affects people between the ages of 30 to 50 years. But these days, it is not bound to any age group or gender.

It is profound in people involved in occupations with frequent bending and lifting heavy objects. However slipped disc is not the only cause of backache/leg pain. These aches can often result from diseases like spinal tumor, infection, T.B., cancer spreading to spine, osteoporosis, arthritis, spinal stenosis, fractures, congenital diseases etc.

But thanks to the latest advancements in medical technologies, serious health diseases have now become curable. Determined for the same, Dr Satnam Singh Chhabra Director of Neuro and Spine Department at New Delhi based Sir Gangaram Hospital has successfully taken spinal surgeries to an altogether new level.

Dr Satnam Singh Chhabra has recently introduced a new device to provide relief to patients suffering from savior slipped disc and compressed nerves. Gaining popularity under the same banner, Satnam Device has been submitted for patent rights by the name of Satnam Device for Endoscopic Surgery.

The device is now being used by numerous hospitals in India, providing a sigh of relief to patients suffering from the agonizing pain.

Dr Chhabra explains; Nowadays, surgery for slipped disc is performed through a tiny (about 1.5 cms) incision in the back with the help of an endoscope. The surgery grants patients the relief to go back home within 12-24 hrs of getting operated. Additionally, such patients can also easily walk and use the toilet the very same day, besides getting fit to resume office in a few days time. Generally the idea of undergoing a spinal surgery often puts people on tenterhooks given the risk of paralysis or fear of getting bed-ridden and depending on others. Such is the mindset of patients that they’d rather suffer the pain than get operated. However with modern surgical techniques on the go, such complications are extremely rare.

Satnam Device for Endoscopic Surgery is a special tube which is placed into the back of patient through a minor cut in the skin. Surgery is performed through this tube under endoscopic view on LED monitor. The device gives enormous magnification and clarity of vision which in turn minimizes the risk to normal nerves.