Satpal Singh assumes charge as the new CEO for Numeric UPS

Mumbai, 05th January 2022: Satpal Singh has been appointed as the new CEO for Numeric, a group brand of Legrand. The change in leadership is effective January 1st, 2022.

Satpal has a strong background in leading and transforming organisations, with over 15 years of leadership experience spanning across manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Energy companies covering India, Middle East, and Asia.

Prior to Numeric, he served as Country Head – Supply Chain & Business Transformation at Group Legrand India. He has worked with various Fortune 500 and MNCs across key functional areas like Strategy, Business Transformation, Strategic Sourcing, Supply chain and Governance.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) degree in Production from Mumbai University and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

About Numeric:

Since 1984, Numeric has been enabling its clients to optimize their business with top notch power solutions that promise seamless and clean power with controlled environmental footprints. Defining Numeric’s vast support ecosystem are 2 world-class manufacturing units, 250+ accessible service locations and 900+ trained field technicians. Being ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007 certified fuels our credibility further. Being part of Legrand Group since 2012, Numeric is now truly a GLOCAL company – ‘global’ expertise with deep ‘local’ market knowledge. With this knowledge, Numeric has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains like BFSI, Government, Telecom, Healthcare, IT/ITES, Datacentres, Process Industries and SOHO. Numeric has consistently been in the leadership position in the Single Phase UPS category for 29 consecutive years. (Source: Softdisk)