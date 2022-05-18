SATTE 2022 opens to a stupendous response, provides perfect boost for a resurgent industry

Greater Noida, May 18, 2022: Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibition organiser, launched the star-studded SATTE 2022 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Today, the three-day expo event had an Inauguration Ceremony where Dignitaries like Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Govt. of India; Dr. M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism, Govt. of Tamil Nadu; Ms. Rupinder Brar, Addl. Director-General, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India; Mr. Alhasan Ali Aldabbagh, Chief Markets Officer – Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority; Ms. Jyoti Mayal, Vice-Chairperson, FAITH; Mr. Rajiv Mehra, Hony. Secretary, FAITH; Mr. Subhash Goyal, Member, National Advisory Council, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India and Ms. Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, Informa Markets in India graced the event.

As many as 36,000 + qualified industry buyers and trade visitors across multiple industry verticals like travel, wedding planning, and corporate travel graced the occasion with lucrative business opportunities. The tourism industry experts and moguls shared valuable insights on the massive revival potential of the tourism industry. SATTE has received immense support from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, National and International Tourism Boards, Indian and International Travel and Trade associations, and organisations, amongst others.

Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and others marked their presence at the expo. International Destinations like Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius Tourism Authority, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Utah, Kazakhstan, Visit Brussels, Miami, Zimbabwe, Los Angeles and many more exhibited at the expo. The event also got a great response from private players.

Speaking at the SATTE Inauguration ceremony, Shri Shripad Yeso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Govt of India, said, “SATTE has become the leading travel and tourism exhibition in more than two decades of its existence. It is a hub of idea and knowledge sharing between enterprising, creative minds and simultaneously coming up with well-crafted solutions to accelerate growth in the travel-tour industry. It has garnered huge support from diversified industries and international and national travel boards. An event of this magnitude is happening in India with humongous foreign participation and footfalls.”

He further added, “The travel and tourism industry is one of the world’s largest economic sectors. It has witnessed a huge spurt of growth in the post-pandemic period and is set to continue the momentum and continue on its path of revival.”

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, added, “We are overwhelmed to get such an amazing response from our exhibitors and are grateful for the support from authorities and tourism boards. The tourism industry is a mode of recovery from the aftereffects of Covid-19 and India is open to business and travel. Exhibitions like SATTE will play a crucial role in juxtaposing a positive and growth-oriented attitude among the stakeholders and industrial communities. It will also strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’ as postulated by the Government. We are optimistic about the future growth trends and want to be a torchbearer in the tourism revival talks. Equitable and sustainable growth and greater integration of newer technology solutions are objectives that need to be attained by the tourism industry.”

Many international and domestic organisations and associations have extended their support to SATTE. It includes organisations like the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), Hotel Association of India (HAI), Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), Universal Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Skal, Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) amongst others to name a few who have helped bolster the efforts of SATTE this year too.

The SATTE event also has an eclectic and enlightening conference lineup that includes subjects such as India Tourism: The Road Ahead!; Cinema & Tourism: Enhancing Destination’s Image; Outbound Tourism: Refresh, Rebuild, Re-strategise; Ayurveda and Wellness Tourism: The Big Opportunity for India Tourism; ICPB Conference on MICE and Travel Technology: Making the Future Perfect.

The after-show hours will include exciting and glamorous networking evenings each night, including the Jammu & Kashmir Networking Night on Day 2 and Mauritius Tourism Networking Night on Day 3.