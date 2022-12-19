Sattvik Council of India Verified Lifestyle Foods Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, December 15th, 2022; Sattvik Council of India, the world’s first and pioneering vegetarian food and lifestyle Standard Development Organization has exclusively “Sattvik Verified” Chukde Spices- Lifestyle Foods Pvt. Ltd., which has its base of providing ‘The Safest Spices of India’ emphasizing that all the spices have been processed in compliance with Sattvik Management Standards ensuring 100% vegetarian processing of the products.

The certificate was handed to Mr. Deepak Luthra, Chairman of Lifestyle Foods Pvt. Ltd. by Mr. Abhishek Biswas, Founder & Secretary General of Sattvik Council of India.

“It’s a pleasure to associate with a brand like Chukde Spices, where the objective is to increase the natural and safe use of spices and set a benchmark by terminating the processes harming nature. Sattvik Verification is important for the Spices & their Packaging that is being produced in compliance with Sattvik Parameters to gain trust & confidence in the Vegetarian Oriented Market. Our vision is to cover all the upcoming organizations focusing on Vegetarian Friendly Food & Lifestyle in 2 years, so that Sattvik Certified food & lifestyle can reach each & every location in India”, said Mr. Biswas.

Chukde Spices, Lifestyle Foods Pvt. Ltd. has been part of the Indian Sattvik Culture by bringing the authentic flavours and wholesome goodness of pure and natural Indian spices, unadulterated. At Chukde Spices, their core focus has always been to bring in the technology that will make their spices safer and keep the flavours authentic.

“Our Mission is to uphold the standards of purity and sustain the cultural richness & diversity associated with Indian spices.” A great emphasis on the environmental impact of processing and packaging, which is leading to various initiatives by Chukde Spices to provide premium quality Indian spices domestically and abroad, and also helps in ‘Vegetarian Friendly Environment’ credentials. With every Chukde spice going through Fumigation, 27 rigorous Quality Tests, and ETO Sterilisation, they have become a preferred choice for the hospitality sector, online retail platforms, and end consumers alike.

By achieving the Sattvik Label Mark gives a symbol of quality that can be used on Vegan or Vegetarian Food Products that meet safety standards and pure quality of the food products. Sattvik Verification provides transparent assurance that products does not contain any hidden non-vegan, non-vegetarian and harmful substances.

To know more about us, please go to: www.sattvikcouncilofindia.org Or contact Sattvik IVR: +91 9667803001