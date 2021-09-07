Satya Paul launches their new concept store in New Delhi

New Delhi: India’s premier design label – Satya Paul launched their new concept store in DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj under the leadership of Creative Director – Rajesh Pratap Singh. Rajesh has evolved the brand’s vision to create modern & contemporary collections that resonate with the Satya Paul brand ethos.

Since its inception 35 years ago, Satya Paul has now ventured into contemporary design aesthetics. While the brand has illustriously dominated the world of sarees, it is now extending its focus towards a more versatile & ready-to-wear series of apparel.

The shift in product focus needed to be reflected in the stores as well. The new Satya Paul concept store in DLF Promenade showcases an inclusion of distinct materials like tinted glass, gunmetal fixtures, and contemporary ‘jaali’, which add a lighter element to the store, whereas the wood, terrazzo, suede, and hint of brass brings richness to the store, while still connecting with the authenticity and legacy of the brand.

The design philosophy for the new concept store is a step forward from Satya Paul’s usual classic and contemporary elements, but in a more refined and modern environment. The space stays true to the brand’s soul yet intrigues people to stay, explore and feel like they connect & belong to Satya Paul.

“My design sensibility has always been in equilibrium with that of Satya Pau. We aim to revolutionise the brand by creating more relevant pieces. The right display of our collections is imperative. The Satya Paul concept store is an updated hub for the new voice & vision for the brand. It is an experience centre for all the products that are visually displayed in a certain manner. We aim for the store to set a new standard of retail shopping.” – Rajesh Pratap Singh, Creative Director, Satya Paul.

Satya Paul distinguishes itself with its exclusive product offerings and the most sophisticated shopping experience to its discerning clientele.