Saudi Minister of Culture designates 2023 the ‘Year of Arabic Poetry’ in recognition of its momentous role in Arab culture

03 February, Riyadh – Saudi Minister of Culture, His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, announced the designation of 2023 as the ‘Year of Arabic Poetry’. In recognition of one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expressions, this significant component of Saudi culture with a legacy dating back to the earliest Arabian civilization has throughout the ages had a profound impact on the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula with its influence seen across the region to this day.

A crucial part of keeping cultures alive, Arabic poetry continues to bring people together across the world and is found in a myriad of forms from chants to epic tales of myths and legends. Home to many of history’s Arabic poetry greats, Saudi Arabia has long embraced this linguistic art form, practiced throughout history, these oral traditions are used to pass on knowledge as well as cultural and social values. Through this initiative, the Saudi Ministry of Culture seeks to highlight the historical importance of Arabic poetry which has long been relied upon by historians and researchers to contextualize historical events.

Throughout 2023, a program of events centered around this art form will take place under the umbrella of the ‘Year of Arabic Poetry’, highlighting the myriad purposes and forms of poetry with the aim of increasing the presence, appreciation, and use of this important expressive art across the Kingdom and abroad. The initiative’s objectives include entrenching the culture of poetry within society and encouraging amateurs and professionals alike to share in the power of poetry, preserving this beautiful art form for generations to come.