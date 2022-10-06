Save big on home décor, household, kitchen, furniture, cleaning essentials, fitness & sports equipment during the Great Indian Festival

Bengaluru, 6th October 2022: With the festive season here, there are lots of things you can do to refresh your life by upgrading and refurbishing your home. For all the items that have been pending on your wish list of purchases, you can now get them at great prices and through exciting deals with the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This year, you can avail up to 70% off on a wide selection of products across home décor, planters, cushions, kitchen appliances, furniture, sports equipment and much more, to make it truly reflect your personal style. So, get ready to save big this festive season and enjoy great discounts while enhancing your lifestyle with Amazon.in.

While customers shop on Amazon.in, they can avail of exciting deals and offers along with an additional 10% instant discount* on Citi, Onecard, RBL and RuPay Bank card in addition to easy finance options and no cost EMIs. Furthermore, customers can get INR 25 off on a minimum order value of INR 250 – 499, using any UPI; INR 50 off on a minimum order value of INR 500 and above, using any UPI; and extra INR 300 cashback* on minimum order of INR 3000 as Amazon Pay balance till October 7, 2022. Customers can collect coupons while shopping on Amazon.in and receive INR 100 cashback on purchases of INR 500 and above for first purchasers on home & kitchen products. Along with this, customers also get to Save Big across 30K products from top brands such as The sleep company, V-guard, Duroflex, Livpure, Tied Ribbons, Wipro, Eureka Forbes, Prestige, Orient Electric and many more.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in during the Great Indian Festival to brighten up the festivities:

Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO+UV+UF+IBT Alkaline Water Purifier, Black – Get good health in every drop, Blue Star’s Immuno Boost Technology provides alkaline antioxidant water which helps the body being healthy and work perfectly. It’s triple layered RO+UV+UF protection to ensure that the water you drink is safe without any compromises.

Bathla X-Pres Ace – Large Foldable Ironing Board – Bathla X-Press ironing boards are a game changer when it comes to neatly pressed clothes. It is packed with thoughtful features including an aluminized ironing surface that helps works faster and conserve power.

Prestige Svachh Aluminium 2+3+5 Litre Combo Cooker with Induction Base – Prepare your favourite ‘Instant Pot’ meal this festive season with your chosen pressure cooker recipes such as pulao, kheer, and much more. The Prestige no mess cooker comes with a unique lid that contains any spillage that might occur during the course of cooking and prevents any liquid from dripping down.

Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam 8-Inch King Size Mattress – Wakefit’s range is ergonomically designed for the modern Indian household. It you experience restless sleep and a sore back, then Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is the perfect companion for you that will mould in the shape of your body providing uniform support throughout, ensuring your comfort and some much-needed quality sleep.

Spotzero by Milton Prime Spin Mop with Big Wheels and Stainless-Steel Wringer – Spotzero by Milton provides a one stop solution to all your cleaning needs this festive season. Its microfiber cleaning technology quickly picks up dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and more. It comes with a twin bucket which is used for wringing and drying the mop making it an easy and efficient cleaning experience.

Lifelong 26T Freeride Cycle with Dual Disc Suspension, 21 Shimano Gear – If you are looking for a bicycle for your fitness goals, then the Lifelong geared cycle will make a lot of difference to your fitness regimen. It comes with features like, MTB tyres, and a robust frame. Ergonomically designed for easy balance and ease of handling, Lifelong bicycles are specially made keeping in mind Indian riders & roads. So, opt for a healthier & better lifestyle today with Lifelong.

Bosch Aquatak 125 1500-Watt High Pressure Washer – Enjoy fast, flexible, and effortless cleaning for a wide variety of jobs with trio Nozzle (fan, rotary, and pencil jet settings) for versatile cleaning. It comes with push-fit connections and in-use gun storage for ultimate convenience.

Bosch GWS 600 professional Angle Grinder for Metal Working (with Brush Motor & Protective Guard – 660W, 100MM, M10) (Blue) – Make your DIY and home upgrades an easy task this festive season with the Bosch Angle Grinder for Metal Working with brush motor that is slim, lightweight and provides fatigue-free working; reducing risk of mistakes and injury; supplied with guard and side handle.

H Hy-tec (Device) HYBB – Traveler Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill with 8 Skewers & Charcoal Tray (Stellar Black) – If you are in the mood for grilled food whether you are outdoors or from the comfort of your home, then the H Hy-tec foldable charcoal barbeque grill is your ideal buy. Roast or grill your way to culinary delights and augment your dining experiences this festive season. This Diwali, set up a barbeque party in your garden or on your terrace with the all-new H Hy-tec (Device) HYBB – Traveler Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill.

Disclaimer: The product details, description, features, deals and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands. ‘Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by sellers.’

