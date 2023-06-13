Save Earth Mission Issues Advisory for Cyclone Affected Areas

New Delhi, June 13, 2023: Save Earth Mission’s Indian headquarters in New Delhi has issued an advisory on Cyclone Biporjoy preparedness measures.

As Cyclone Biporjoy approaches our region, Save Earth Mission wants to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in the affected areas. The meteorological department and local authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures.

Save Earth Mission urges all individuals to take the following steps to minimize potential damage and ensure your safety during this cyclonic storm:

Drinking Water: Store an ample supply of drinking water to meet your needs for several days. Fill containers and bottles with potable water to sustain yourself and your family.

Emergency Lighting: Prepare torches and ensure an adequate supply of batteries. Additionally, keep candles handy in case of power outages. These will serve as essential sources of light during the cyclone.

Basic Food Items: Stock up on basic food items that do not require refrigeration or cooking. Canned goods, dry snacks, and ready-to-eat meals can provide sustenance during emergencies.

Power Bank & Mobile Phones: Charge your mobile phones and keep a power bank fully charged. This will enable you to stay connected with loved ones and emergency services, even in the event of a power outage.

Vehicle Fuel Tank: Fill your vehicle’s fuel tank to its maximum capacity. This will ensure you have sufficient fuel for transportation, if necessary, before, during, and after the cyclone.

Gas Cylinders & Electricity: Turn off gas cylinders and main electricity connections as a safety measure. This will help prevent any potential accidents or fires caused by damaged infrastructure during the cyclonic storm.

Solar Panels: Safely remove or secure any solar panels on your property to avoid damage and potential hazards during strong winds.

Vehicle Parking: Park your vehicles in secure locations, preferably under solid structures, ensuring they are engaged in gear and with the hand brakes applied. This will help prevent them from being damaged or causing further harm in case of strong winds.

Medicines & First-Aid Kits: Stock up on essential generic medicines and first-aid supplies to manage any health emergencies that may arise during the cyclone. Ensure you have an adequate supply to last for several days.

Pets’ Safety: Take necessary measures to safeguard your pets. Keep them indoors and provide them with sufficient food, water, and a safe space during the cyclonic storm.

Please take these measures seriously and share this information with your neighbors and community members. Stay tuned to reliable sources of information such as local authorities, meteorological departments, and news outlets for updates on the cyclone’s progress and any further advisories.

Save Earth Mission urges everyone to prioritize personal safety and follow the instructions of local authorities. Let us come together as a community and support one another during these challenging times.