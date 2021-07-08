Save More with Exciting Bank Offers on TCL and iFFALCON TVs on Amazon

Mumbai, 08, July 2021: TCL and its sister brand iFFALCON are coming up with yet another exciting Bank Offer sale on Amazon. The sale will be live on the leading e-commerce platform from July 8, 2021, to July 11, 2021. The bank offer will be available on a wide range of TCL and iFFALCON TVs including the latest TCL Mini LED TV as well. Apart from this several other model of TVs available in various screen sizes will also be put on sale.

The demand for Smart TVs in India has grown immensely over the past few years. TCL and iFFALCON have continuously been working towards meeting the customer’s requirements by combining the latest technology with innovation. The TCL and iFFALCON TVs are manufactured keeping in mind the need of modern and tech-savvy consumers. According to Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India these bank offers help the brand improve and expand its reach to the target consumers. He further adds that Indian consumers are fond of rewarding shopping experiences and these bank offers are just what they look for.

C825 Mini LED

The recently launched TCL C825 Mini LED is the first-ever Mini LED TV of India. Promising better picture quality and precision this TV features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS that provides the best in class picture quality and audio experience as well. The device features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate it using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the Mini LEDs are priced at INR 1,47,999 and 99,999 respectively.

C815 4K QLED

The TCL C815 features Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision. The TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC to give you a flawless viewing experience. As far as the audio is concerned the TV gives you Dolby Audio coupled with ONKYO soundbar for truly immersive listening. The TV is also designed elegantly with an ultra-slim metallic body that goes well with any sort of interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 1,18,999 and 77,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine the device promises an exceptional TV viewing experience. Supported by Dolby ATMOS the TV also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for a never-before listening experience. The Hands-free voice control feature ensures seamless control of the TV. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 52,999, INR 58,999, and INR 92,999, respectively.

P725 4K LED

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11) this device comes with a web camera to give you cutting-edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV was built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. Available in 65-inch the TV is priced at 87,999.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch the TVs are priced at INR 32,990, INR 42,990, and INR 45,990 respectively.

P615 4K LED

The device is capable of producing stunning details, all shades of light, and natural colors for a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K upscaling technology coupled with micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. The Dolby audio produces clear and powerful sound. The TV also comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Available in 50-inch and 55-inch the devices are priced at INR 37,999 and 41,999 respectively.

P30FS

The device sports A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10, and micro dimming for a completely immersive TV viewing experience. Along with this the TV also comes with built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio that helps in optimizing the sound quality. The voice remote makes your life easier by allowing you to control the TV through voice commands. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 26, 999.

S6500FS

Apart from providing you with a completely immersive experience, the television also comes with a host of connectivity features to ensure you can expand the horizons of your entertainment. The television also allows you to experience the online world on a huge screen as it supports internet browsing to keep you connected at all times. All this coupled with a sleek design blends right in with your home décor. Available in 40-inch and 43-inch TVs are priced at INR 20,999 and INR 27,499 respectively.

P8

This Android-based smart LED device delivers the best in class picture quality. This well-designed P8 TV will satisfy the user with its clear and powerful sound. The versatile UI allows the users to do many things like casting from another device or playback from a USB. Available in 55-inch the TV is priced at INR 34,999.

4K QLED H71

This premium TV from iFFALCONfeatures Quantum Dot Technology and supports Dolby Vision + Atmos and 4K HDR content for high-quality audio and video output. It also offers Hands-free Voice Control for seamless control and connectivity at home. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 47,999 and INR 79,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

Sporting a bezel-less design, K71 supports both Dolby Audio and Vision along with a 4K Display for superior audio-visual quality. The device also comes with AI-IN and Hands-free Voice Control to ensure smart interconnectivity and better control at home. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 26,999 and INR 36,999, respectively.

FHD Android F2A

The device supports a full HD display and Dolby Audio for amazing video and audio content viewing. It also comes with Hands-free Voice Control to enable users to play their favorite TV shows and movies through direct voice commands. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch TVs are priced at INR 13,499, INR 19,499, and INR 23,999 respectively.