Save the Date as IAGT India is Back with Regional Editions and a Grand Finale This International Women’s Week

Zee Live and Branded are back with season 2 of Sunsilk presents It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) India co-powered by Stayfree with 4 new regional chapters – Bengali and Marathi on March 6th and Punjabi and Kannada chapters on March 7th followed by a splendid International Women’s Day finale on March 8th. The platform with a purpose will bring together regional, national, and international influencers, artists, and creators in live interactions, panel discussions, virtual meet and greets discussing various subjects including body positivity, education, innovation, leadership, health, nutrition, fitness, self-love and adulting.

IAGT India will host a line-up of phenomenal women leaders from all walks of life. The first-day will witness Alokananda Dasgupta, Kareema Barry, Nitasha Biswas, Priyam Saha, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Riya Sen, Shutapa Paul, Simrun Chopra, and Srishti Guptaroy in the West Bengal Edition. The MaharashtraEdition will witness DeekshaSonalkar, HrutaDurgule, Prajakta Koli, Rachana Ranade, Reena Aggarwal, RJ Mayuri, Sai Tamhankar, Shalmali and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Day 2 of the fest moves to the Punjab edition where will see Akasa Singh, Harsimran Oberoi, Himanshi Parashar, Mehak Bamotra, Neha Thakur, Nikeet Dhillon, RJ Prachi, Sara Gurpal, and SukhpreetTrehan will entertain and inspire us. The KannadaEdition will host Deena Pinto, Gouthami Jadav, Mansa Manohar, Mythri Iyer, Namratha Gowda, RJ Megha, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Wrapping the three-day festival, national finale of IAGT India will feature Additi Gupta, Aerial Powers, AhsaasChanna, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Akasa Singh, Ankita Bansal, Asha Negi, Dr. Ekta Chaudhary, Dr. Tanaya Narendra, Garima Surana, HrutaDurgule, Kiara Nirghin, Kusha Kapila, Mandira Bedi, Ms. CholadaSiddhivarn, Priya Malik, Sakshi Shivdasani, Sharanya Iyer, Sheena Melwani, Shilo Shiv Suleman, Sukki Menon, Supriya Joshi, Tejaswini Gautam, Vidya Vox and Vithika Yadav.

So, for all you young girls, with a voice and dream to fly, come and join the tribe of empowering, inspiring, funny and fearless ladies as they celebrate International Women’s Week. Mark your calendars and catch your favorite speakers, artistes, creators on the Facebook page of IAGT India

When: March 6th – March 8th

Where: Virtual Fest – https://www.facebook.com/iagtindia/

Time: 5:00 PM onwards

For more details: https://itsagirlthing.live/events/detail/india-2021/