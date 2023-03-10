Savor Rajasthani flavors at Effotel by Sayaji, Indore

Indore, 10th March 2023: CUBE, a rich and inviting multi-cuisine Restaurant at Effotel by Sayaji Indore is hosting Rangilo Rajasthan Food Festival this March. Experience the variegated culture of the princely state on HOLI with a sumptuous display of finger-licking cuisines.

Enjoy a new level of culinary experience with indigenous delicacies like Dal Batti Churma, Gatte Ki Khichdi, Mirchi Bada, Pyaaz Ki Kachori, Bajra Ki Rab, Moong Dal Halwa, Ghevar, Malpua, Bajra Ki Roti, Churma Ladoo, Balushai, Ghewar, Gujiya, Kalmi Vada, Papad ki Sabzi, Raab, Vegetable Kofta, Vegetable & Paneer Kofta, etc.

Mr. Anurag Anand, Director of Operations, Effotel Indore commented “Rangilo Rajasthan is not only a food festival but a celebration of ancient Rajasthani tradition. The 10-day long food fiesta which will run up to 19th March will be showcasing the best of Rajasthani food offerings.

He further added, “We aim to leave a memorable experience and bring a smile to the faces of all the foodies in the city”.

The CUBE offers an eclectic menu of Indian, European, American, and Pan Asian Cuisines. Guests can choose from a wide range of popular Indian, South Indian, Asian and Western preparations in all three meals.