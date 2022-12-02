Savour Chowman’s Delectable All New Menu in Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR, December 2022: This winter, Delhiites gear up to indulge into the world of unique Orient flavours! Kolkata’s and now Delhi’s loved Chinese restaurant chain has curated a plethora of handpicked dishes truly inspired from the land of Korea, Burma & Japan all under one roof. The carefully crafted new menu by Chowman will become your go-to destination to taste authentic Asian delicacies.

Embraced with a cosy set up, the dine in outlets has the brand’s signature décor with elegant red and black colour scheme surrounded by low lighting that will transport you to the streets of Asian countries. The special new menu will feature a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies such as Stir Fried Pak Choi in Chilli Garlic Sauce, Steamed Fish in Chinese Greens, Sliced Fish in Soya Chilli, Chowman’s Signature Prawn Balls, Baos, Steamed Chicken in Exotic Veg will be few of the new additions in the starters’ section, while the main course will have delicious Bangkok Street Noodle Bowl, warm and toothsome Ramen, alongside a grand array of traditional Burmese platter-Khao Suey.

Speaking on the new menu launch, Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director, Chowman commented, “For me, Chowman is not just a brand, but it is a step into bringing the unexplored onto the plates of people. Over the last decade, I have travelled to places, picking the best dishes around the world of the Orients, and introducing them into our menu. Years have passed and currently, the culinary world has taken a front seat. I am totally moved by how these younger generations are finally stepping outside their comfort food and trying out cuisines from different parts of the Asia. Chowman too is evolving and growing up with the youth. And as a celebration of the people who dared to explore the culinary world, Chowman is introducing 16 new Pan Asian Cuisines. Hope people will love them like they have loved and appreciated our dishes till date.”

It’s time to either head out at the nearest outlet or order through Chowman app or Zomato/Swiggy to devour the Asian delicacies with your friends/family.

Where: Chowman, East of Kailash/ Noida Sector-18

Staring from: 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)

Operating Hours: 12.00 noon – 10:30 pm

Helpline Number: 18008902150