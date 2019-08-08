Say Goodbye To Excessive Brokerage And Tough Platforms

Trading is one of the most dynamic ways to earn and invest money. There is one entity in the market that aims to make trading easier for traders. Upstox

Upstox is an online trading platform that hustles to provide a quality trading experience to you. Upstox is made for not only the hot-shots of the stock market but also it has specialised functions that are dedicated to paving a way for newbie traders to earn a place and a name in the market. It also arranges seminars and extra mentorship type support to the people who are new to the market. Upstox helps you to sail and navigate through the market without losses of any type, adding another bonus to both newbies and pros. Trading is something that keeps the money rotating in the global economy and Upstox provides surprise incentives to the beginners like a free stock on a new account opening and effortless account opening. It takes less than 10 minutes to open a FREE account with Upstox.

It aims to reduce the time taken to trade, its structure is such that it helps you trade more efficiently and intelligently for a price that doesn’t burn a hole in your pockets. This platform knows the importance of money very well and it not only helps you earn and learn more but it also saves many excessive costs for you. It has zero charges for the delivery of trade and if you sign up now then it is also offering to open an account for you for free. The major gain in the long term from utilizing Upstox is its low brokerage. When compared to other brokers, it has much more affordable prices. The prices are:

Trading account opening charge – Rs 150

Trading account annual maintenance charge – Rs 0

Demat account opening charge – Rs 0

Demat account annual maintenance charge – Rs 150

Since talking about money, it also provides two types of pricing options; Priority and Basic.

The basic with 20 rupees per trade or 0.01% whichever is lower and can give you up to 20x leverage. The Priority can give you up to 25x leverage and charges you 30 rupees or 0.05% per trade whichever is lower, everything is included with free delivery of trades.

There are also other ways to grow richer with Upstox like working with Upstox. If you work with Upstox you can earn up to 1 lakh rupees per month. Broker along with Upstox to avail the benefits of earnings that last a lifetime with a high commission. You will earn and that is what Upstox is striving for, a place for every human interested in the trade market and money. You can earn from something interactive like referrals or something as simple as picking up documents for potential clients.

Wondering if you are eligible enough to be a partner? You are if you are a Finance enthusiast, a web influencer, a self-starter or just a plain people’s person. Upstox has a place for all.

In the market, time means money, the correct trade at the correct time can give you tremendous gains and at the same time, if the timing is wrong, you might not gain anything but lose a lot. So this platform offers feature from the epitomic category with charts that have more than 100 tools, each specifically designed for easier and smarter trades.

In today’s world where everything is rushed and not everyone can afford to sit and focus on the charts on a big screen or a set PC, Upstox shines a light and has multiple modes that shape up according to the needs of the account holder. It has both, a night mode and a day mode to so that you can easily trade without straining or while looking at a screen that pleases you. It is also compatible with desktop and mobile so you can trade on the go, whenever and wherever you like.

The above is the basic layout which is fully customisable according to your requirements.

Upstox offers trading services in equity, commodity and currency options. If you have a trading account with Upstox and a demat account with any of the registered depositories in India or even if you do not have a demat account, Upstox has provisions for you and you can start trading whenever you want to begin. It offers a herculean HTML based trading platform called Pro Web. It is different from web-based platforms of other brokers as it looks and works like a full-fledged trading platform. One of the major perks of Upstox Pro Web is that it gives you access to Option Chain and to trade directly.

Start trading now. It doesn’t matter if you speak Hindi or English, Upstox is the place to be. It is the place you want to be a part of.