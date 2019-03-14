Say Hello to the new look of Maaza!

Keeping up with the changing times and staying true to its commitment of being a consumer-centric company, Coca-Cola India has revamped the look and feel of Maaza, one of the most loved and iconic mango beverages in India. The brand Maaza is moving ahead in its journey towards becoming a billion-dollar brand and the new look has been designed to keep it contemporary and relevant to the new consumers.

Srideep Kesavan, Director – Juices at Coca-Cola India said, “Maaza has always been the market leader and innovator since its launch in 1976. It is synonymous with mangoes in a bottle and its rich, smooth and indulgent Alphonso mango taste makes it loved in every part of India. The challenge was to have a packaging that makes it look as desirable as the beverage inside. We collaborated with one of the best design agencies in the world to tackle this challenge and bring a stunning new look to life.”

Pam Partridge, Design Director at Taxi Studio, said, “During our trip to India to meet the Coca-Cola team for the brief, we got a chance to understand and experience the country’s cultural nuances and varying points of sale for Coca-Cola India and its brands. Using the market insights and learnings, we identified the fact that Maaza’s intrinsic product credentials enabled a moment of ‘innocent indulgence’ in consumer’s everyday busy lives. With the brief now in place, we developed a range of design concepts for testing. The most successful route emerged from research and a new future-proof visual identity system was born.”

Indulgent colourways have been introduced to portray the rich immersive experience of real mango and evoke the look and feel of an Indian sunset. The refreshed design allows for the brand to proudly take ownership of Alphonso mangoes by denoting the distinct mango shape through a clever blend of graphic mango illustration and the mango juice itself – reinforcing the idea that ‘Maaza is mango’. The bottle’s mango juice drip and much-loved mango leaves have been brought to life through a realistic illustration style and the back of pack story-telling further secures the brand’s new positioning of ‘innocent indulgence’.

The introduction of the premium Maaza Gold variant – a smoother, thicker juice, differentiates the master-brand identity from the core range. The Maaza Gold variant offers premium-ness and indulgence in every sip which has been translated in its visual appeal too. Maaza continues to demonstrate how the brand enables moments of ‘innocent indulgence’, in consumer’s everyday lives with a variety of delicious serving suggestions to choose from on the back of pack.

The revamped Maaza bottles and tetra packs will be available in markets from March 2019 making the brand more relevant and strengthening its position as the most loved mango drink in India. The campaign will be supported by a new advertisement in Hindi and vernacular languages featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Rakul Preet Singh. The actresses are seen grooving to the track by A.R Rahman while taking indulgent sips of Maaza from the revamped bottles.