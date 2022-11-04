Say Hello to The Newest Party Zone in Bengaluru… Hangover now in Indira Nagar

Bengaluru, Nov 2022: Can’t get enough of amazing pubs? It’s time to welcome the latest addition to Bangalore’s awe-inspiring and chilled-out party hotspots. On that cheerful and rather thoughtful note, V&RO has successfully launched the 3rd edition of its iconic Hangover in Indiranagar, and the excitement level has hit the zenith, no doubt whatsoever.

Get ready to experience a fun-filled and comprehensive drinking experience at Hangover, which proudly features a budget-friendly menu. The extensive food menu covers a delectable spread that ranges from Pan Asian to Continental dishes such as Thai Chilli Honey – Baby Corn/ Mushroom, Zesty Citrus Chicken, Crispy Fried Calamari, Jalapeno Cheese Bites, Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Strips (to name a few) along with an option of small/large plates to suit your preference.

Mr. Dawn Thomas, Managing Director and Co-founder V&RO Hospitality commented on the launch: “For years, Hangover has been the go-to party place for Bangaloreans. As we head towards the party season, we are delighted to gift our patrons the third Hangover at Indiranagar. We are hopeful that Hangover will offer you all the best party scene coupled with a wide variety of delectable food and hard drinks menu.”

Party lovers can dig into munchies like Club House Sandwich, Chicken Mushroom Burger, Hangover Hot Dogs, Classic Margarita, and BBQ Chicken with zesty, spice-laden flavors, which include Paneer Tikka, Chicken Sheek Kabab, Tandoori Chicken that will tantalize your palate and leave you yearning for more.

Timings: 12 pm – 1 am

Address: 1080, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Appareddipalya, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560008