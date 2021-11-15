Say Hi To The Newest Café/Bistro In The City “The Little Bistro”

November 15, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
The Little Bistro
Share

Kolkata, 15th November 2021: The secret to happiness is good food and great friends. With this great deliberation, Zara Chishty Abedin, a food enthusiast who eventually turned into a certified Thai Chef, launched a perfect little café called “The Little Bistro” on AJC Bose Road Kolkata. The Little Bistro is set to mesmerize the food lovers in a relaxing ambiance with appetizers, sandwiches, refreshing beverages, sweet endings, etc without making a hole in the pocket. The launch of the cafe witnessed the presence of Acting Consulate General – Thai Consulate Mr. Kasasan Thongsiri, 1st officer Thai Consulate Mrs. Venus Asawapoom.

The Little Bistro Kolkata

The Perfect little café comes with several features and it offers Thai food as mini-meals, All day breakfast, In house desserts (only three desserts). To put it broadly, it will be serving delicious Thai food by professional chefs. The specialty of the twenty-two-seaters Little Bistro is, they use the Lavazza coffee machine along with Lavazza coffee beans for all the caffeinators to blend in some quality time with their friends at a very reasonable price.

Speaking on the occasion, Zara Chishty Abedin said, “There’s no greater love than the love of food. I am a food enthusiast which eventually turned me into a certified Thai Chef. I never thought I would take this up as a career until I realized why not make the most of my interest. For me, a recipe has no soul, the cook must bring soul to the recipe. An ardent and refined interest in food led me to take up a professional Thai culinary course. Eventually, I realized my dream of opening a Cloud Kitchen (Zara’s Kitchen) serving Thai food and then “The Little Bistro” which again has a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, and beverages n Thai mini-meals.”

See also  Softline Group acquires majority stake in Embee Software Pvt Ltd

Mr. Shahzeb Alam, the Co-owner of the café also added, “This café is the brainchild for me. I wanted to open a cafe/ bistro with appetizers, sandwiches and serve the same quality of coffee, tea, and other beverages at par with all premium cafes across the city at a very economical price, same quality much economical.”

About Neel Achary 9256 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn