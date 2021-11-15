Say Hi To The Newest Café/Bistro In The City “The Little Bistro”

Kolkata, 15th November 2021: The secret to happiness is good food and great friends. With this great deliberation, Zara Chishty Abedin, a food enthusiast who eventually turned into a certified Thai Chef, launched a perfect little café called “The Little Bistro” on AJC Bose Road Kolkata. The Little Bistro is set to mesmerize the food lovers in a relaxing ambiance with appetizers, sandwiches, refreshing beverages, sweet endings, etc without making a hole in the pocket. The launch of the cafe witnessed the presence of Acting Consulate General – Thai Consulate Mr. Kasasan Thongsiri, 1st officer Thai Consulate Mrs. Venus Asawapoom.

The Perfect little café comes with several features and it offers Thai food as mini-meals, All day breakfast, In house desserts (only three desserts). To put it broadly, it will be serving delicious Thai food by professional chefs. The specialty of the twenty-two-seaters Little Bistro is, they use the Lavazza coffee machine along with Lavazza coffee beans for all the caffeinators to blend in some quality time with their friends at a very reasonable price.

Speaking on the occasion, Zara Chishty Abedin said, “There’s no greater love than the love of food. I am a food enthusiast which eventually turned me into a certified Thai Chef. I never thought I would take this up as a career until I realized why not make the most of my interest. For me, a recipe has no soul, the cook must bring soul to the recipe. An ardent and refined interest in food led me to take up a professional Thai culinary course. Eventually, I realized my dream of opening a Cloud Kitchen (Zara’s Kitchen) serving Thai food and then “The Little Bistro” which again has a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, and beverages n Thai mini-meals.”

Mr. Shahzeb Alam, the Co-owner of the café also added, “This café is the brainchild for me. I wanted to open a cafe/ bistro with appetizers, sandwiches and serve the same quality of coffee, tea, and other beverages at par with all premium cafes across the city at a very economical price, same quality much economical.”