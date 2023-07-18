Say ‘I Do’ to a Stress-Free Wedding Journey with these Professional Planners

Weddings are in the league of fairy tales. It is an occasion marking a lifelong commitment of faith, duty and love. As couples cherish one another, share life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks, they are transformed and become one. The entire family rejoices in wedding celebrations making it one of most momentous occasions in one’s life which must be nothing short of perfect.

Here are the most competent professionals who understand the significance of your big day and know how to elevate the experience to make it memorable for everyone.

1. Resh&Co.

Taking a holistic approach, they create an awe-inspiring experience rather than just planning an event. Each of the planners work out of the Resh&Co offices in India, USA, and Italy. They also have an in-house production and décor team to ensure there is seamless execution in all elements of a wedding.

Providing bespoke wedding aesthetics suited to the tastes and preferences of their clients is their expertise. They have immense experience having planned 500+ events in more than 18 countries and more than 100 weddings at world heritage properties in India.

Resh&Co. has hosted weddings for some of their notable clients like Mr. Rakesh Singh’s ( IAS ) officer daughter’s wedding, Ms. Amrita and Mr. Rohit renowned award-winning architect of India at Hampi a world heritage property, Wedding of Cafe Coffee Day CFO’s daughter to name a few.

2. The Wedding Design Company:

They goes to great lengths to deliver exquisite weddings that scream class and sophistication. At the helm of this company is Vandana Mohan who has oversaw Deepika Padukon’s and Ranvir Singh’s wedding. It has also put together events for brands like Gucci, Chanel and Ferragamo in its eventful past which is testament to their commitment to quality.

3. Vivah Luxury Wedding:

They organizing events that are traditional yet in line with the latest trends of the industry is their speciality. Also, they have an inhouse reproduction team which adds to their efficiency. Vivah is a renowned wedding planner that has conducted 348 weddings and 520 parties in destinations. They completely understand the value and importance of tradition and rituals. Therefore, they provide the best of both worlds; modern and traditional. They were also the winners of the Wedding Sutra Award.