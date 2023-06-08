SAYA Group Conducts Plantation Drive on the Occasion of World Environment Day

SAYA Group, NCR’s leading real estate developer committed to sustainable practices, organized a plantation drive in honour of World Environment Day. The participants planted more than 200 saplings in the drive. The initiative aimed to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation and inspire individuals to actively participate in preserving our planet for future generations.

On World Environment Day, SAYA Group conducted a large-scale plantation drive at their projects in Noida, symbolizing their commitment to creating a greener and healthier environment. The event brought together employees, residents, and volunteers who joined hands to contribute towards a sustainable future. Participants planted various native trees and plants, promoting biodiversity and enhancing the ecological balance in the area.