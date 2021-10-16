Sayaji Group announces the re-opening of Mediterra – Indore’s finest roof-top restaurant

Indore’s first fine dine-in roof-top dining Mediterra is all set for a grand re-opening

Indore, 16th October 2021; Sayaji Group of Hotels known for its legacy, strong values and vibe is all set to reopen Mediterra the first fine dine-in roof top restaurant in the financial Capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore. Mediterra known for serving the best Mediterranean cuisines in the city is now ready to revamp and reposition itself as a one stop destination for Global cuisines along with great Craftales and Glocal Cocktails on the occasion of Dussera 2021. Mediterra, for over a decade has been the go-to place for scenic beauty, cities skyline and mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisine along with a plethora of cocktails and mocktails. With a newly launched menu, the brand is all set to tantalise the taste-buds of Indories with new handcrafted cuisines and beverages.

The revamped menu will have a closer touch to the Classic Cuisines from across the globe along with some desi beverages with local touch. Sayaji Group of Hotels as a brand has always believed in customer satisfaction as its core strength and to keep up the promise, Mediterra by Sayaji is ramping up its game to prove its metal. Some of the key Cuisines, Craftales and Glocal recipes on the ‘Mediterra Swag’ menu are personalised keeping in mind the taste and preference of the localities or Indories as you may say. Here are a few of them to give a hint of what is in store for the audience at their beloved one stop food destination- Ghee Roasts –Crispy Rice Bread, Crispy Noodle Nest – Duet Mushroom, Mediterranean Vegetable – Arancini, Scheme 5+4 = 90, Sarafa’s Sangria, Chaupati Cola, The Banaras Swag amongst others.

Commenting on the re-launch Mr. Prantik Ray, Area General Manager, Sayaji Group of Hotels said; “We are elated to announce the reopening of Mediterra by Sayaji. The phenomenal response and love received pre-COVID and in between the COVID phases from our customers has been incredible and this made our commitment even stronger to re-launch the brand with a bang. Mediterra is a fine dine-in roof-top restaurant at the centre of the city that has always wished to cater to all segments of the society; be it couples, teenagers, family, friends or corporates. The on-spot see through kitchen is the key component that drives the customer attention along with the scenic beauty of the place. Mediterra soon aims to be positioned as a destination where one could feel pampered with drinks.”



We have utilised the lockdowns in curating some of the most important dishes and beverages that could work towards reholding the position of Mediterra in the Central market. This has not only helped us in understanding the customer preferences but has also helped us in experimenting and testing dishes that could strike the consumers and their taste buds. We are extremely delighted to introduce these dishes and beverages that are curated with unique components and display them on the ‘Mediterra Swag’ menu and we wish that our efforts receive similar love and response from the audiences in the day to come.” said Prakash Khetwal-Executive Sous Chef, Sayaji Group of Hotels.