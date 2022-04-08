Sayaji group of hotels appoints Suchir Jindal as the Head Marketing and Communications

Pune: Sayaji group of hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Suchir Jindal as the Head Marketing and Communications. As Suchir will lead the Marketing and Communication for Sayaji Hotels his responsibilities will include spearheading the marketing initiatives, elevate the hotel’s brand positioning, lead all marketing collaborations to continue building a strong brand presence in the city.

Suchir has over 10 years of professional work experience in Hospitality Marketing and Communication, and Customer Service. Prior to joining Sayaji Hotels, Suchir was responsible for leading the Marketing and Communication for Novotel Hotels. In his journey so far, Suchir has been associated with several hospitality brands such as Novotel, Ibis, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, etc.

Suchir holds a Diploma in Hospitality Administration/Management from Aviation & Hospitality Management, a PGDM in Advertising and Marketing Communication and Brand Management from EMPI B-School, and a Certificate on Product Management from Duke University.

The experience Suchir holds along with his passion and zeal for his profession promises to carry out all key responsibilities of managing all marketing and communication duties.