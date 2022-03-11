Sayaji Hotel Indore celebrated International Women’s Day with great pride and a day filled with Entertainment

With an agenda of empowering more women employee culture Sayaji launched a campaign this Women’s Day #FEMPIRE

Indore: The five-star luxury hospitality brand Sayaji Group of hotels, Indore-based flagship property hosted a gala event for this International Women’s Day. Sayaji Indore along with its sister concerns Effotel Indore and Enrise Rau celebrated a full-day event to empower their existing women employees and also drive a new women workforce.

The brand not only celebrated one day to honour women but a full 10-day activity that started with a Women hiring drive from 1st to 7th March 2022, followed by the women’s day celebration and last 2 days accomplished by accolades and appreciation to the existing employees.

Sayaji Group of Hotels from its inception is well known for its values, high integrity, and highest regard for female employees. This stand is the core reason why the Sayaji group had used #STREESOFSAYAJI along with #FEMPIRE which means female empire. The celebration saw active participation from all three properties and management to make it a successful event.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Prantik Ray, Area General Manager, Sayaji Hotels Ltd. said; “Nari Shakti is the sole reason why you, me, and everybody on this earth exists. These are not mere words but women hold extremely high regard in society and they should be treated in that particular way. We at Sayaji are very thankful to our female staff for their day-to-day participation in running the hotel and look forward to enrolling many more female staff in the years to come and by truly empowering them.”