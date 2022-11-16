Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur Celebrates ‘cake -mixing Ceremony’

Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur hosted a traditional English cake-mixing ceremony at the Moon Tree Café on 12th November 2022. On this joyous occasion, our guests, in-house chefs, and the entire team participated in the ritual by marinating the dry fruits, including almonds, cashews, and pistachios to be used in the cake by soaking them in brandy, rum, whisky, and sherry. The guests enjoyed their evening with soothing music and high tea snacks.

On this occasion, Mr. Amitabh Sharma, General Manager, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur said “Christmas is around the corner and the traditional Christmas cake is one of the most important parts of the festival celebration. To mark this occasion, we hosted the cake mixing event to spread the warmth of the festive season. It was a sheer pleasure to witness this centuries-old tradition with our esteemed guests, entire team, and people from various walks of life who came together to usher in the festive spirit”.

