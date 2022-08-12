Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur Commemorates India’s 75th Independence Day

Independence Day is a day of immense pride for all Indians, a day filled with patriotism. To commemorate 75 years of Independence, Blue Lotus- the All-day dining restaurant and Moon Tree cafe at Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur has menu to offer with a wide variety of delicacies.

The Blue Lotus will be operational for an exclusive buffet with complementary mocktails & mouthwatering wide range of buffet spreads.

Moon tree café will offer patrons Desserts & Bakery products by paying 75 % on the mark of 75th Independence Day.

To celebrate the occasion Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur will be hoisting the Indian National flag in the presence of its team, prominent dignitaries, and esteemed guests. Every arriving guest will be given a flag which the guests can enthusiastically carry themselves and fill their hearts with patriotic fever.

