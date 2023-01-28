Sayaji Hotels Group enters India Book of Records

Sayaji Hotels group was felicitated by the India Book of Records for The Tallest Christmas Tree made by Chefs using chocolate at Indore.

Sayaji Indore has carved a niche for itself in the city through its innovative services, highlighting this attempt of finding the right quality chocolate to create a tree of 17.850 feet.

Raoof Dhanani, Managing Director, Sayaji Hotels commented “We would like to thank India Book of Records for honoring us with this achievement. We formulated a team of 15 Chefs who worked day and night for a total of 10 days to create the desired height. It is a great honor to be placed in such distinguished ranks as those of the past honorees”.

India Book of Records is an undisputed curator and the custodian of Indian Records inspiring people to achieve extraordinary feats.

Sayaji Hotels Group is India’s premier upscale lifestyle hospitality brand, renowned for its bespoke experiences, signature hospitality, and ushering in new standards of opulence. Each of the properties boasts luxurious rooms with a host of banqueting and F&B facilities.