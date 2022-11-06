Sayaji Indore announces festivities in town with the Cake Mixing Ceremony 2022

#CakeMixingAtSayaji #Mix&Mingle

Indore, 6th November 2022:Sayaji Hotel Indore recently organised a rich cake mixing ceremony to mark the beginning of the festive season.

The event was a fun-filled celebration where elite guests, bloggers &Influencers of the City, and hotel staff joined together and bonded over the joy of the ceremony.

Dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, pistachios, and cashews along with freshly pounded aromatic spices were mixed with a variety of spirits. The soaked mix is left for a few weeks to make some lip-smacking cakes. Hosted over a hi-tea the guests enjoyed their evening and shared well-wishes with the Sayaji Team and welcomed festivities in the city together.

On the occasion, Mr. Rakshit Sharma, GPM – Vice President – Operations, People, Sales & Revenue- Sayaji Hotel Ltd.; said “The timeless tradition of cake mixing is setting the mood for Christmas and New year celebration across the world. Being five-star pioneers in the City we are highly obliged to take the first step and inaugurate festivities in the City. We are thankful to all the guests who had joined us on Cake mixing and look forward to seeing and serve the City for many more such celebrations at our hotel.”