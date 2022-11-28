Sayaji Indore embarks hospitality in the City of Lakes – Udaipur by catering the largest ODC event

Delhi, November 28, 2022: Barbeque Nation, one of the leading casual dining chains in India and the pioneers of the concept of a ‘live-on-the-table’ grill, today continued with its expansion in New Delhi with the launch of the new outlet at Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. Spread over 5,261-sq.ft., the spacious outlet with vibrant and trendy interiors can accommodate 128 people and serves as a perfect place for hosting corporate lunches and family gatherings.

The much-loved chain of restaurants, Barbeque Nation has been on an expansion spree in New Delhi with the launch of another new outlet in EDM Kaushambi and is scheduled to launch another outlet in Model Town in the first week of December 1, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Faiz Azim, Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “We are delighted to continue with our expansion in Delhi with the launch of another outlet in Laxmi Nagar. The new outlet with merry ambience, trendy features and wide range of Indian and international cuisines will appeal to our guests serving as a perfect place for family gatherings and dos. We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing them with the best of our hospitality and service excellence that makes us stand apart.”

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Mexican Chilli Garlic Fish, Hot Garlic Chicken Wings, Tandoori Tangdi, Cajun Seekh Kebab, Coastal Barbeque Prawns and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Kuti Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka, Wok Tossed Seekh Kebab, Shabnam ke Moti Mushroom, Poori Kebab, and Honey Sesame Cinnamon Pineapple, among others. The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Chicken Dum Biryani, Rajasthani Laal Maas, And Dum Ka Murgh, while vegetarians can indulge in Paneer Butter Masala, Methi Matar Malai, Dal-E-Dum, and Veg Dum Biryani. The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like Chilli Crispy Puri, Palak Chaat, Margarita Pizza, Keema Pav, and Chicken Sheek. The dessert section comprises Chocolate Brownie, Red Velvet Pastries, Angoori Gulab Jamun, Kesari Phirnee, and more. The wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant will leave the guests asking for more. These kulfis can be twisted by mixing various flavours into one and creating diverse combinations of the much-loved dessert.