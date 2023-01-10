Sayaji Indore Hosts Lebanese Food Festival

The most awaited Lebanese Food Festival kicked off in Mediterra at Sayaji Indore in January. This 10-day food fest is an amazing culinary treat with authentic Lebanese delights such as Veg/Non-Veg Shwarma, Hummus with Pita Bread, DajajShawarma, Baklava, Falafel, Lamb Kefta to mention a few.

Mr. Prasad Rao, Director of Operations commented “Winter is the perfect time to devour Lebanese food. Enjoy fresh, authentic, flavorsome delicacies, appetizers, and delectable desserts with cool breeze and stunning city views from rooftop.

Mediterra by Sayaji Indore is a chill and happening rooftop restaurant curated specially for Mediterranean cuisine lovers. The restaurant offers a wide range of Mediterranean dishes from 35 countries and has a dish suitable to everyone’s personal choice!