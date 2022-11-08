Sayaji Pune appoints Sonu Singhal as the new Executive Chef

Pune, 08 November 2022: Sayaji Pune is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonu Singhal as the new Executive Chef. Having started his journey as Commis Chef at The Park Hotel Hyderabad in 2013, Chef Singhal has come a long way since then. With his vast experience, Chef Singhal has developed a strong repertoire to deliver a memorable experience to his diners.

With a penchant for cooking, Chef Singhal uses the kitchen as his blank canvas to paint it wild with his unstoppable passion and innovative flavors that will linger on in your memory.

With 9 years of experience, Chef Singhal has gained great exposure in the culinary field. Prior to joining Sayaji Pune, Chef Singhal has been associated with several renowned hospitality brands such as Hyatt Hotel Hyderabad, Holiday inn Resort Goa, Royal Orchid Hotel Goa, and Grand Hyatt Doha to name a few. His last stint was with The Pride Hotel Nagpur.

Chef Singhal has participated in several competitions in the past. Along with specializing in Continental and Middle Eastern cuisines, his responsibilities include, taking care of guests’ special requests, monitoring hygiene and safety at work, curating special occasion menus, supervising the entire operation of restaurant & banquet events, and overlooking overall culinary operations. Chef Singhal will also be accountable for maintaining high standards of discipline among his associates and mentoring them.

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Singhal said, “I am delighted to join the team at Sayaji Pune. I look forward to elevating the dining experience for guests and developing a great rapport with my team”.

An accomplished culinary professional, Chef Singhal looks forward to creating magic through innovation and experimentation with dishes to deliver a memorable dining experience for guests. The Sayaji Pune team is stoked to have him on board.