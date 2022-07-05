Sayaji Raipur Appoints Mr. Anurag Mathur as General Manager

Raipur, July 05, 2022: SAYAJI, Raipur is pleased to announce that Mr. Anurag Mathur has been appointed the hotel’s new General Manager.

At the onset of his career in 1995 Mr. Anurag Mathur was appointed as a Chef in Charge at the Jaypee Vasant Continental, Delhi. He also worked as an Executive Chef at the Hotel Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussori from 2007 to 2012, and at Hotel Jaypee Palace, Agra from 2012 -2013. Mr. Anurag has demonstrated effective leadership and efficient management in all aspects of the hotel’s operations of 6 F&B outlets and extensive banqueting of Jaypee Hotels.

Mr. Anurag holds a Diploma from the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Bhopal (1990-1993) and is an ISO lead auditor (Level -2). Aforetime joining Sayaji he fulfilled his responsibility as a General Manager (Operations) at Isthara Parks Private Limited Bangalore, as a city head responsible for managing operations of India’s leading Co-living Brand. And as a Room Division Manager at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton , Bangalore.

Mr. Anurag Mathur had the following to say about his appointment: “I am delighted to have been granted this opportunity to become the hotel’s General Manager. I will be working hard to achieve even higher levels of hospitality, delivering our guests the kind of resort experience that only Sayaji Raipur can offer and building an enduring love for our hotel.”

With his 26-year career in the hospitality industry and extensive knowledge and experience of luxury brands at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton , Bangalore, and Hotel Jaypee, General Manager Mathur is a great asset to Sayaji, Raipur. The hotel will continue to provide guests with memorable experiences and uphold the traditions of which Sayaji is so proud while striving to further enhance service quality and brand value in the future.