Sayaji – Raipur Christmas Celebration

Raipur, December 25th ,2022: The Christmas season is celebrated in a variety of ways, however, one thing that everyone enjoys is the Christmas tree decoration, which symbolizes happiness, peace, and the message of unconditional love and living in unity. We celebrate Christmas by investing time with our loved ones and having fun.

The Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and Christmas Carols all have special places in this celebration since they still capture the enthusiasm of many people.

Sayaji Raipur invited home bakers to join them in decorating the Ginger house and lighting the tree as the holiday season has officially begun. The Christmas tree was decorated with native Chhattisgarh artefacts. Sayaji Raipur invited home bakers and prospective chefs to test the waters of their imaginations while they decorated the Ginger house with, Executive chef Aneesh Joseph

For the tree lighting ceremony, the guests along with Santa honoured the celebrations. As we all know and adore Santa, he gave a message of joy and happiness, adding a smile to everyone’s face.

The attendees were delighted to watch the flash mob performance and were treated with a touch of Christmas cheer in the shape of saxophone music.

They enjoyed every minute of their visit, soaking up the festive mood.

On the 24th and 25th of December, Sayaji Raipur will host live carol singing with delicious cuisines during the Christmas Brunch.

During the buffet, desserts and Christmas cakes will take centre stage. Cravings at Sayaji cordially welcome their guests’ dearest in our hearts to join us in celebrating the season sharing happiness and jubilation.