SBI Card collaborates with Google to enable cardholders to make payments through Google Pay

Mumbai, 21 September 2020: SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, today announced its collaboration with Google to enable cardholders to use their SBI Credit Cards on the Google Pay platform. SBI Credit Card users will now be able to make card payments using Google Pay app on their Android smartphones. Cardholders can make safe and secure payments using Google Pay in three modes- via Tap and Pay at NFC enabled PoS terminals, by scanning Bharat QR code at the merchant as well as online payments, without using the physical credit card. This launch is in line with SBI Card’s endeavour to promote zero contact, digital forms of payments for safe and enhanced customer experience.

Highly secure payment experience is enabled through tokenisation, whereby cardholders use Google Pay to pay through a digital token attached to their phone, without having to share physical card information with the merchant. Google Pay is a widely accepted payment app accepted at a multitude of merchants in India with deep penetration in metros as well as non-metros. Through this association, SBI Card aims to provide cardholders with the option to pay via Google Pay and offer them a safe payment experience on their mobile phones. Currently, the feature is available for SBI Credit Cardholders on Visa Platform.

SBI Cardholders can make payment using Google Pay via three modes:

Tap & Pay:

The user simply unlocks his/her android smartphone and taps on NFC enabled POS to make payment

User’s android smartphone should have NFC capability for tap payments

No PIN is required for transaction amount up to Rs. 2000

Bharat QR:

User to scan Bharat QR code at an online or offline merchant using Google Pay

User to confirm Merchant Name, Amount and OTP to make the payment

Online Payments:

Mobile Recharges on Google Pay and Online Payments on 3rd party merchants where Google Pay is supported for Credit Card payments

User to confirm OTP to make the payment

Cardholders have to do a one-time registration of their SBI Card on Google Pay platform by following some simple steps:

1. Download the latest version of Google Pay app on Android mobile phone

2. In settings under payment methods, press ‘Add Card’

3. Enter Cardholder Name, Card Number, Expiry, CVV and Confirm OTP

4. Post OTP authentication the card is registered for payments and can be used at NFC- enabled terminals, Bharat QR enabled merchants and for select online merchants

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “At SBI Card, we continuously endeavour to push the boundaries of innovation to make life simpler and better for our consumer. The collaboration with Google Pay is another positive step in this direction. Our association with Google Pay, one of the leading providers in payments space, will enable us to offer safe, convenient digital payment solutions to a vast user base. As smartphone penetration in India soars, credit cards have also changed form to reside securely on the mobile phone and our partnership with Google opens up a new, secure and seamless payment route for our customers using smartphones.”

Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head: Google Pay and Next Billion Users – India said, “We’re delighted to be collaborating with SBI Card in bringing Indian users the highest standards of security with global standards like tokenisation and remain committed to furthering the cause of making payments more secure, convenient and effortless in the years ahead.”